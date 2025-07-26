Assetmark Inc. Sells 21,507 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,507 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $29,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,492,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,955 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% during the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 9,521,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,202,000 after acquiring an additional 617,974 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,312,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,084,000 after acquiring an additional 123,681 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,244,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,543,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,923,000 after acquiring an additional 202,443 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $71.67 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $139.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 34.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Guggenheim lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

