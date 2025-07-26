Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,151 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $22,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 55.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 540.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $645,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,724.34. This represents a 41.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of IDXX stock opened at $565.19 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $356.14 and a one year high of $568.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $526.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.54.
IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.03. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 57.35%. The firm had revenue of $998.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.
