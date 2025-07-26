Assetmark Inc. Has $44.45 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,954 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.27% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $44,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NDVR Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $116.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.47 and a 200-day moving average of $113.71. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

