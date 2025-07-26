Assetmark Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,556 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $30,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY opened at $138.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $144.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.2333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

