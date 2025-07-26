Assetmark Inc. Buys 100,790 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 627,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,790 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Gold Trust worth $36,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,864,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $599,000. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 124,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 29,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 1.0%

IAU opened at $62.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.02 and a 200 day moving average of $58.95. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $44.77 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

