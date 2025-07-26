Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,862 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $35,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 18,402.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,824,304 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,647,430,000 after buying an additional 1,814,444 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,230,464 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,663,780,000 after buying an additional 1,602,645 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 301.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,959,997 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $318,754,000 after buying an additional 1,471,953 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10,767.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,347,580 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $219,157,000 after buying an additional 1,335,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,913,942 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $636,524,000 after buying an additional 1,056,787 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT stock opened at $185.69 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $215.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.69.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 target price on Applied Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.74.

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $946,580. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

