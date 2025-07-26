Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,427 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $25,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $46.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.62. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,805.50. This trade represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

