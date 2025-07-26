ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as $10.82 and last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 7521214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on ASP Isotopes from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

ASP Isotopes Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASP Isotopes

The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $878.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 3.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ASP Isotopes by 84.8% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in ASP Isotopes by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

