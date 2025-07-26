Analyzing Magnera (NYSE:MAGN) and Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC)

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) and Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magnera and Mayville Engineering”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnera $332.10 million 1.44 -$15.25 million ($11.94) -1.12 Mayville Engineering $581.60 million 0.57 $25.97 million $1.08 14.89

Volatility and Risk

Mayville Engineering has higher revenue and earnings than Magnera. Magnera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mayville Engineering, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Magnera has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mayville Engineering has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Magnera and Mayville Engineering, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnera 0 2 0 0 2.00 Mayville Engineering 0 2 2 0 2.50

Magnera currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.31%. Mayville Engineering has a consensus target price of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 32.64%. Given Mayville Engineering’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mayville Engineering is more favorable than Magnera.

Profitability

This table compares Magnera and Mayville Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnera -6.06% -10.88% -4.00% Mayville Engineering 4.09% 9.30% 4.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.9% of Magnera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of Mayville Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Magnera shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Mayville Engineering shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mayville Engineering beats Magnera on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnera

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicles, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

