Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,514,000 after buying an additional 72,991 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,349,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,505,000 after buying an additional 2,590,475 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,296,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,647,000 after buying an additional 331,607 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,175,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,683,000 after buying an additional 558,856 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $433,374,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $30,363,760.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,416,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,184,489.90. The trade was a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $771,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 485,080 shares in the company, valued at $59,873,424.40. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,650,658 shares of company stock worth $218,970,735. 27.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.2%

ABNB stock opened at $141.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.04. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.88 and a 52 week high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

