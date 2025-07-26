Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Stock Price Down 27.3% – Time to Sell?

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report) shares fell 27.3% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 160,739 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 257% from the average session volume of 45,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Adamera Minerals Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 0.73.
About Adamera Minerals
Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States.
