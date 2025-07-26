66,542 Shares in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 66,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,703 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,708,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,134,000 after purchasing an additional 31,431 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Driven Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $18.72. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 19.61% and a negative net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $516.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

