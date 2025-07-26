1,702 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Bought by Brookwood Investment Group LLC

Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,702 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2,022.2% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG opened at $225.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.42. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.66 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.04 and a 200 day moving average of $229.18.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,236.69. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $267.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $262.00 price target (up from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.36.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

