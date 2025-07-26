15,637 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Purchased by Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 423,933,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,741,996,000 after purchasing an additional 47,213,558 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,117,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,306 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,572,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,659 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 343.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,365,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,425,000 after purchasing an additional 38,232,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,633,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.73.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

