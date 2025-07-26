13,767 Shares in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January (BATS:QTJA) Acquired by Brookwood Investment Group LLC

Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January (BATS:QTJA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $1,130,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January by 70,188.2% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 35,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - January alerts:

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January Trading Up 1.9%

QTJA stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21.

About Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January

The Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January (QTJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. QTJA was launched on Jan 1, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTJA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January (BATS:QTJA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.