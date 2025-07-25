Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 13,100 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC reduced its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,467 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Wynn Resorts worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3,408.3% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 421 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 896 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $208,375.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $282,439.92. This trade represents a 42.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of WYNN opened at $108.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.37. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $112.36.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.17). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 62.13%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.71.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

