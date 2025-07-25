Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Invests $3.02 Million in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 0.4% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 63.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 1.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 10.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Affirm and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.82.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 11.47 and a quick ratio of 11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 3.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.70.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $783.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.98 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. Affirm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Affirm

In other news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 754 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $50,842.22. Following the transaction, the director owned 137,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,254,160.63. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,089 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $820,539.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,493. This trade represents a 35.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,247 shares of company stock valued at $6,422,823 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

