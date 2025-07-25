Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Buys Shares of 223,241 AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 223,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,460,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at about $11,831,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 14.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 472,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 59,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 49.5% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 490,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 162,439 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $30.00 to $25.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $19.61 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services Inc has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $70.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.81. The firm has a market cap of $750.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.26. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $689.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

