ZKH Group (ZKH) vs. Its Rivals Critical Contrast

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “INTERNET SERVICES” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare ZKH Group to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZKH Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ZKH Group $1.20 billion -$37.28 million -14.81 ZKH Group Competitors $19.87 billion $4.48 billion 13.45

ZKH Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ZKH Group. ZKH Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZKH Group -2.77% -7.86% -3.68% ZKH Group Competitors -16.77% -17.51% 0.70%

Volatility and Risk

ZKH Group has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZKH Group’s competitors have a beta of 2.60, indicating that their average stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.5% of ZKH Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of shares of all “INTERNET SERVICES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of shares of all “INTERNET SERVICES” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ZKH Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZKH Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 ZKH Group Competitors 565 2458 5693 222 2.62

ZKH Group presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.62%. As a group, “INTERNET SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 12.58%. Given ZKH Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ZKH Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

ZKH Group competitors beat ZKH Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

ZKH Group Company Profile

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services. It also engages in the production and sale of intelligent warehousing equipment. ZKH Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

