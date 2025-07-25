Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ:ZBAO) Trading Up 1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBAO – Get Free Report) were up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 16,397 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 126,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Zhibao Technology to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th.
Zhibao Technology Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digital insurance brokerage services in China. It also offers managing general underwriter services; and offline insurance brokerage consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.
