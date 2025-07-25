W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.58 and traded as high as $1.78. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 1,543,119 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WTI

W&T Offshore Stock Down 0.3%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.68.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.91 million. On average, analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

W&T Offshore Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.56%.

Institutional Trading of W&T Offshore

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 142,899 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 5,050,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 483,954 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 24.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 299,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 59,012 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 427.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,831,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,484 shares in the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.