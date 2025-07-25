Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Sold by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lowered its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,332 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Wipro were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 46,432 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter worth $461,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Wipro by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,679,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,118 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Wipro by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 53,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Wipro by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

WIT opened at $2.94 on Friday. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.13.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WIT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

