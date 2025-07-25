Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Reik & CO. LLC

Reik & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma comprises 7.9% of Reik & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Reik & CO. LLC owned about 0.17% of Williams-Sonoma worth $33,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 123.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of WSM stock opened at $180.69 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.33 and a 12 month high of $219.98. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.94.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 52.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total transaction of $675,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,810,196.48. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $5,045,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 966,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,617,782.86. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock worth $11,906,700 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.41.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

