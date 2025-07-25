William Blair Has Bullish Outlook for Dutch Bros Q2 Earnings

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Dutch Bros in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Dutch Bros’ current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $355.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.30 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BROS. CICC Research initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.06.

Dutch Bros stock opened at $58.34 on Friday. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 149.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 638.6% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 531,526 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $38,280,502.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,373,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,970,654.66. This trade represents a 18.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 722,841 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $48,300,235.62. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,940,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,647,170.90. This represents a 27.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,465,214 shares of company stock worth $237,721,138 in the last quarter. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

