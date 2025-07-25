Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 674 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,927 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,546,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,078 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 83.0% in the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 159.6% in the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 853.3% in the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 151.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 91,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:COP opened at $95.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $116.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.43.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

