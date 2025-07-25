Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 577 Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock opened at $281.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.87. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $273.19 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Mizuho set a $348.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Argus set a $370.00 target price on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.43.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $812,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 15,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,161,650. This represents a 13.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,387.05. The trade was a 21.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,454 shares of company stock worth $1,646,780. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

