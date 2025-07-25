Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 36 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $918,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,167,000 after buying an additional 17,875 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $462.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $565.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $524.71.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $518.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.74 and a 1 year high of $582.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $522.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.49.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 68.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

