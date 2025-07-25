Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at $137,301,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,654,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $767,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,954 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,912,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,123,000 after acquiring an additional 599,982 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,335,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,216,000 after acquiring an additional 495,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,025,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,380,000 after acquiring an additional 472,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of TECH stock opened at $58.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 71.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.39. Bio-Techne Corp has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $83.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $316.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TECH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.



