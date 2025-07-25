Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $185.69 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $221.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.81.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

