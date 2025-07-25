Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 59,997 Shares of Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA – Free Report) by 1,608.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,997 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.21% of Ibotta worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ibotta by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ibotta by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ibotta by 2,859.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ibotta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ibotta during the 1st quarter valued at $1,465,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ibotta

In related news, CMO Richard I. Donahue sold 85,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $3,675,103.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 199,773 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,218.57. This trade represents a 29.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jermoluk Founders Fund I. Clark sold 1,578,502 shares of Ibotta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $55,247,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,841,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,445,780. The trade was a 29.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,192,224 shares of company stock valued at $78,652,577. Company insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Ibotta Stock Performance

IBTA opened at $40.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of -1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.92. Ibotta, Inc. has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $79.80.

Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.70 million. Ibotta had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 16.24%. Ibotta’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Ibotta announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 9th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Ibotta from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ibotta from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ibotta in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ibotta from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ibotta from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ibotta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Ibotta Profile

Ibotta’s mission is to Make Every Purchase Rewarding. Our technology allows CPG brands to deliver digital promotions to over 200 million consumers through a single, convenient network called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). We are pioneers in success-based marketing: we only get paid when our client’s promotion results in a sale, not when a consumer merely views or clicks on the promotion.

