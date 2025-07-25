Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Dover by 257.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Dover by 24.1% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Dover stock opened at $186.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.63 and a 200 day moving average of $183.20. Dover Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.04 and a fifty-two week high of $222.31.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.05. Dover had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 12.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dover in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.58.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

