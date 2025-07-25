Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Has $223,000 Holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 96.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 248,371 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $22.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $98.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cfra Research raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

