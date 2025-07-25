Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Has $12.54 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises approximately 1.8% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $12,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,918,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,002,000 after purchasing an additional 234,713 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,275,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,112,000 after buying an additional 74,903 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,322,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,578,000 after acquiring an additional 966,629 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $522,558,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,018,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,703,000 after acquiring an additional 116,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 32,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $1,349,046.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $951,760.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 10,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,780.32. This represents a 67.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,116 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,670. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $47.93 on Friday. Fastenal Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average of $39.78.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 29th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price objective on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.64.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

