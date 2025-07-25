Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 91,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 26,318 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $4,333,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $15,203,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,107,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,166,000 after purchasing an additional 43,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 158,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,625,000 after purchasing an additional 26,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,750. This trade represents a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $571,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,490. This trade represents a 9.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 2.9%

NYSE PSX opened at $124.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $150.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.20.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

