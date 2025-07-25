White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO) Insider Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Acquires 3,000,000 Shares

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report) insider Agnico Eagle Mines Limited purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$870,000.00.

White Gold Trading Up 1.3%

WGO opened at C$0.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$77.86 million, a P/E ratio of -43.84 and a beta of 1.54. White Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.17 and a 12 month high of C$0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.25.

About White Gold

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

