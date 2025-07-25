White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO) Insider Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Acquires 3,000,000 Shares

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report) insider Agnico Eagle Mines Limited purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$870,000.00.
White Gold Trading Up 1.3%
WGO opened at C$0.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$77.86 million, a P/E ratio of -43.84 and a beta of 1.54. White Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.17 and a 12 month high of C$0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.25.
About White Gold
