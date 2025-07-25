White & Co Financial Planning Inc Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

White & Co Financial Planning Inc lessened its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of White & Co Financial Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. White & Co Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,651.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,444,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,582,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,881,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,290,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,542 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,606,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,092 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,258,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,945,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16,052.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,356,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $103.49 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.92.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.