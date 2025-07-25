What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for Alphabet Q3 Earnings?

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report issued on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.23. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $8.89 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.57 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.19.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $193.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $208.70. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,409 shares of company stock worth $43,523,710. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,570,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,299,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687,855 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 580,897.4% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 135,087,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,963,208,000 after acquiring an additional 135,064,454 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,991,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,470,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,777,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,894,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,606 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,232,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,971,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243,959 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

