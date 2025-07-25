What is Noble Financial’s Forecast for Euroseas Q3 Earnings?

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Euroseas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 24th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $3.93 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.92. The consensus estimate for Euroseas’ current full-year earnings is $15.15 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Euroseas’ FY2025 earnings at $15.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESEA. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Euroseas from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd.

Euroseas Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of ESEA stock opened at $51.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average of $36.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Euroseas has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $51.89. The company has a market capitalization of $363.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 18th. The shipping company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.41. Euroseas had a net margin of 58.28% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $54.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Euroseas by 1,611.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Euroseas in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Euroseas by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Euroseas by 37.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group bought a new position in Euroseas in the fourth quarter valued at $847,000. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.00%.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

