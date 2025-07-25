What is Desjardins’ Forecast for Trisura Group Q2 Earnings?

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Free Report) – Desjardins lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Trisura Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 23rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s FY2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Trisura Group to a “moderate buy” rating and set a C$51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$47.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th.

TSU opened at C$43.91 on Friday. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$30.77 and a 52-week high of C$46.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.09. The company has a market cap of C$2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Trisura Group Ltd is a Canadian based company engages in the provision of specialty insurance. The company’s operations currently include specialty property and casualty insurance (Surety, Risk Solutions, and Corporate Insurance business lines), underwritten predominantly in Canada. The operating business segments are Trisura Guarantee, Trisura Specialty, and Trisura International.

