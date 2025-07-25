What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for Pegasystems Q3 Earnings?

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Pegasystems in a research note issued on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pegasystems’ current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Pegasystems’ FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $384.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.07 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PEGA. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $58.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average is $45.60. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from Pegasystems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

In other news, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $3,039,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 34,243,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,230,540. This represents a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total transaction of $210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,784. This represents a 7.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,788 shares of company stock valued at $13,870,048. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 50.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

