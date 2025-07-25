WEX (NYSE:WEX) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 15.370-15.770 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 15.035. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. WEX also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 4.300-4.500 EPS.

WEX stock opened at $173.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.58 and its 200 day moving average is $149.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. WEX has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $217.47.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.42 million. WEX had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WEX will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

WEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on WEX from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WEX from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on WEX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.55.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith acquired 3,721 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.57 per share, for a total transaction of $500,734.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 101,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,616,061.74. This trade represents a 3.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $183,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,441.16. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WEX stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

