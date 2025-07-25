Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 98 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 29.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 28.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $188.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.46. The firm has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.36 and a 12 month high of $201.66.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial set a $220.00 target price on Waste Connections in a report on Friday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

