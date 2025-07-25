Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,403 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. Welltower accounts for about 1.0% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Welltower news, Director Andrew Gundlach bought 20,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $161.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.80, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.35 and a 200 day moving average of $147.47. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.24 and a 52 week high of $162.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.02%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.18.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

