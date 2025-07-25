Westover Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $620,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 61.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 5.9% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of UPS stock opened at $102.58 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $145.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.51. The company has a market cap of $86.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 95.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Hsbc Global Res cut United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.