Westover Capital Advisors LLC Has $795,000 Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STIP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,308,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,866,000 after buying an additional 293,457 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,777,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,913,000 after acquiring an additional 205,304 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 946,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,901,000 after acquiring an additional 506,435 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 933,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,608,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 904,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,566,000 after acquiring an additional 470,472 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $102.84 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.47 and a 52-week high of $103.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.32.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

