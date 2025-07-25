Westover Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.45 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 113.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in ServiceNow by 620.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total value of $1,194,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,000. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 239 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,050.00, for a total transaction of $250,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,404 shares in the company, valued at $10,924,200. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,015,106. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $998.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,001.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $953.76. The firm has a market cap of $206.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NOW. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,085.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on ServiceNow from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,107.94.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

