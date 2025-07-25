Westover Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 10,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1,685.7% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:J opened at $142.12 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.23 and a 12 month high of $150.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.81.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.