Westover Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,022,224,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 65,631.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,225,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,508,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213,123 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,149,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,817,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,787 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,303,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,313,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.86, for a total transaction of $549,372.74. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,844.40. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total value of $178,049.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,004.23. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,753 shares of company stock worth $20,351,084. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.3%

MA opened at $564.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $565.90 and its 200-day moving average is $549.52. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $429.56 and a 52-week high of $594.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $633.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.90.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

