Wernau Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,609 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Wernau Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the period. Wernau Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $13.68.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 30.56%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Huber Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.41.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

