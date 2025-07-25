Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 130.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,993 shares during the period. Welltower makes up 1.1% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,943,892,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Welltower by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,430,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,495,000 after buying an additional 2,939,229 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in shares of Welltower by 23,204.3% during the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,900,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,891,847 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 17,343.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,738,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,287,000 after buying an additional 1,728,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Welltower by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,706,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,357,617,000 after buying an additional 1,652,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

WELL stock opened at $161.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.47. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.24 and a 12 month high of $162.23. The company has a market cap of $105.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 3.41%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.02%.

In related news, Director Andrew Gundlach purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.18.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

